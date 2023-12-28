The Bureau

"Fake Chinese income" mortgages fuel Toronto Real Estate Bubble: HSBC Bank Leaks
“I found out a huge mortgage fraud showing borrowers with exaggerated income from one specific country, China": The Bureau investigates whistleblower…
  
Sam Cooper
6
13
CSIS director's brief to Trudeau Cabinet says 117 Canadian Politicians warned of interference since May 2021
Newly declassified February 2023 Intelligence confirms China clandestinely interfered in 2019 and 2021
  
Sam Cooper
12

January 2024

Breaking: U.S. Govt accuses Iranian intelligence and narcos of hiring B.C. Hells Angel to assassinate Iranian dissidents
"I’d suggest it would be negligent not to be looking at the Iranian threats in Canada,” former RCMP expert says of Foreign Interference Commission…
  
Sam Cooper
6
'Beijing offers protection to the highest level of criminals in the world if they will deliver political objectives'
U.S. Army Civil Affairs podcast features The Bureau's investigations into China's interference and Canada's mounting integrity concerns
  
Sam Cooper
7
US, Australia and UK sanction Hamas-funders linked to Iran and China
Canada is also a "host" to Iranian threat networks former RCMP expert says
  
Sam Cooper
11
Asia Pacific trade policies started by Pierre Trudeau are incentivizing money laundering and Chinese interference: Academic
Thesis from former RCMP data scientist probes "Impact of Canada’s Pacific Rim Strategy on the Vancouver Model of Money Laundering"
  
Sam Cooper
13
Canada should learn from "unprecedented" Chinese interference in Taiwan's election
Ambassador Harry Tseng told reporters Xi Jinping's regime is increasingly aggressive and troubled from within
  
Sam Cooper
8
No, the West did not sabotage an early peace deal in Ukraine
Op/Analysis: Debunking pro-Kremlin narratives disseminated by a University of Ottawa academic and Grayzone News
  
Adam Zivo
21
Prosecutors seek 28-year max sentence against RCMP mole Ortis, for endangering Canadians
Maximum jail term will send a message to Five Eyes that Canada can guard secrets, court hears
  
Sam Cooper
3
RCMP mole Ortis may still have Five Eyes intel 'in the cloud' new records suggest
Cameron Ortis faces sentencing next week and could still be an asset to foreign entities Crown is expected to argue
  
Sam Cooper
1

December 2023

Slowly Dying: Neighbors describe crime wave amid Nanaimo’s tax-payer funded opioid programs
"Work eight hours in my shoes in a liquor store and you’ll see what we’re talking about”: Nanaimo retail worker on opioid epidemic
  
Adam Zivo
11
