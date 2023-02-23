Why subscribe?

Subscribe to access exclusive stories and analysis of domestic and international matters from Canada’s best weekly investigative journalism website. Get breaking news with context from the best sources, first. Dive into narrative long-reads. Read conversations with decision-makers. Support innovative journalism growing from Canada with eyes on the world. We break international stories and hold powerful entities to account. This requires elite expertise, and costs, including legal support. Founding Supporter Subscribers receive limited-edition, semi-annual geopolitical intelligence report.

Founder + J1

Sam Cooper is an award-winning investigative journalist and best-selling author, who has presented his anti-corruption findings to Canadian law enforcement agencies, officials in the Pentagon, financial and legal professionals, and academics. Cooper graduated with a degree in history, philosophy and English from the University of Toronto and a certificate in Journalism from Langara College, before reporting for The Province and Vancouver Sun in British Columbia, and Global News in Ottawa. He has won a number of awards for narrative reporting and his first book, Wilful Blindness, debuted as a #1-seller on Amazon, in Canada. Away from work, Cooper is riding his cycle, snowboarding, xc-skiing or shooting hoops. News tips > sam@thebureau.news

Sponsored Podcast - [In Development]

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.