2h

A thorough and accurate analysis of where Canada is, and where it stands on the world stage.

The Liberal government's blind and slavish insistence on adhering to the suicidal policies and initiatives put in place during Trudeau's decade in power have come home to roost.

Carny and his party refuse to leave those self-destructive lunacies behind - even in the face of the onrushing disaster.

A partial list: (not in any particular order)

LGBQT+ 10 squared requirements have been genetically woven into our legal and education systems and pushed forward as critical issues. All to satisfy the emotional requirements of a super-minority of the population. All to aid the government's goals of misdirection and divisiveness.

Dogmatic bowing to one welfare province who continues to stifle Canada's growth by refusing an eastern pipeline, even though they do not have the legal right to do so. This province, a separate country in all but name, states publicly that the only reason they remain in Confederation is the billions of dollars they receive in annual welfare payments from working Canadians.

Ditto, for the Rainbows and Unicorn provincial party in BC.

An immigration system that is so far out of control as to be laughable. With Liberal-appointed judges who refuse to convict criminals because it may affect their immigration status. On conviction, their immigration status should read: Cancelled, see the Bailiff for your ticket home.

An absentee PM, who sticks his head into Parliament every month or so to utter a few platitudes, then heads back overseas, to hob nob with 'His' people, the Europeans.

A justice system that is so dysfunctional as to defy description.

The lemming-like advancement of Land Acknowledgements.

The ongoing expansion of MAID whose sole purpose has become cost reduction by eliminating non-productive members of society.

MPs and Cabinet Ministers who are foreign agents, working against Canada. These are the people who make the laws that cover their crimes. And those crimes are treasonous.

The Balkanization of Canada. Provincial rifts that are in the process of becoming irreparable.

And lest we forget, the countless crimes, including but not limited to the theft of billions of taxpayer dollars by too many contractors to list here. All with the collusion of various MPs and Ministers - see the 'Other' Randy Boissonault, et al.

The Government's illegal imposition of the emergency act and their freezing of bank accounts, seizure of private property and charitable donations.

What truly saddens me is that I could continue this list for, quite literally, another hundred lines.

Somewhere in the past decade, Canada lost its way. I believe it was when the country did nothing about the crimes committed by Trudeau and SNC Laveliin during the Jody Wilson Raybault affair.

That was the beginning.

That was outright, in your face, and you can't do a damn thing about it, criminality. When they got away with that, the floodgates opened.

Woe Canada

I’ve been reading The Bureau now for well over a year. Canada is screwed. I’ve read about a govt that is corrupt to its core. A system of law that is backwards. It seriously benefits the criminal more than any legal system I’ve ever seen. The denial over the drug problem is asinine. Carney is the most corrupted leader Canada could have elected and considering he came after Trudeau that’s saying something. Canada needed someone who wasn’t going to keep the country from shifting to communism but failed to do so which to me was ludicrous. How the population watched the Covid protests in Ottawa and kept liberal is just insane. I highly doubt a damn thing changes in Canada. The best you can hope for is to keep strengthening the ties with China and the republicans keep the house this midterm election down here in the US. Should this election keep the congress for the right Canada will be taken over by the US. It’s the only way you survive. I’m sorry to say that. The US isn’t going to keep allowing you to do what you’re doing and it’s a matter of US national security. You’re our neighbor country on our border. We have for the most part gotten along swimmingly now for 250 years. There’s no possible way that stays this way with how you’re allowing China to move in. No way.

