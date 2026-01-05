The Bureau

The Bureau

James Schwartz
11h

Trump has an agenda and Valenzuela was first. Looks like Columbia is a close second with Cuba looming too. Panama was dealt with as the US has firm control over the canal again. In NY the morons you spoke of who were the same idiots on campuses protesting Israel came out in Maduro’s favor but what happened quickly was real Venezuelans who escaped Maduro’s regime and they quickly drowned out that small faction which to me shows this pro-communist open border crowd are losing steam. The ex-Valenzuelans were crying in the street with relatives who are still in country on the phone who still couldn’t believe he was in custody. In Valenzuela they are waving US flags. Trump shouldn’t stop here. Kick out all the socialists in the Western Hemisphere. Nobody is coming to save any of these countries. It’s time for the US empire to be just that. This is a matter of national security. This is a glorious day for many including Americans. It’s time for everyone to get on board here. If you don’t want to support the country why bother staying here?

WatZ_In_Ur_Head?
12h

Mr President Trump, could you do Canada next... ???

