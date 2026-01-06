The Bureau

ROBIN DAY
1h

"Repressive regimes do not stand alone—they sustain one another." Explains why PM Carney wants to join the EU. "Rules based international order" has become about sustaining the status quo. In Carney's case, aligning with like minded leftist gov'ts hell bent on using climate change political narratives to justify abandoning market economies and transitioning to centralized command economies, social credit societies and censorship governance. Canada is on the precipice.

James Schwartz
1h

The fact that Maduro surrounded himself with a Cuban security force also shows he didn’t trust any of his country men from turning on him in a coup or some Julius Caesar type of plot. The removal of Maduro also weakened Iran quite a bit as a drone factory was found and was disrupted on the manufacturing of their drones. Venezuela hasn’t had a complete regime change yet which I’m guessing will be up to elections that should be held sooner than later. They needed to leave someone in charge or chaos would be ensuing. Getting communist countries out of the western hemisphere will strengthen US national security and I wouldn’t expect Venezuela to be the last.

