James Schwartz
7h

Locking down the western hemisphere and destroying communist countries is vital to the national security of America. If China is going to screw around with minerals and other things needed then they won’t be getting oil from Venezuela. Russia has no real need for oil as they have their own and this was obviously payment for something from Venezuela. Iran is facing serious unrest from its population with 31 of its 42 regions protesting and the Ayatollah already having exit plans should the regime fall and that’s looking more likely by the minute. Should Iran fall and then Cuba would sit alone cut off from Russia and China. They would surely crumble without much resistance and most likely without boots on the ground. Eyes would next fall on Canada. It seems like that would be inevitable to me. Trump is doing all he can to get control of the western hemisphere. This is Reagan-sque from my point of view. You can thank him later. Is it imperialist? Yes. This is what great empires do and it’s how it takes care of its citizens. Liberalism is dying on the vine and I couldn’t be more happy. Good times are a comin’!

6h

Trump’s Art of the Deal (1987) is worth reading by anyone wanting to understand his negotiating methods. Rule #1. Start with a disruption/complaint that throws off the counterpart. So, when he referred to the State of Canada becoming part of the USA (a major disruption in diplomatic entente), the declaration precipitated numerous concessions and willingness to negotiate “unfair” trade deals without having to grab Canada as part of Manifest Destiny. However, as much as some people don’t respect him, he IS effective, and his taking action to interdict drugs and drug making supplies has produced results. Seizing an empty oil tanker with a history of changing spots is as much a message to Iran as it is to Russia and China. Sam’s reporting combines facts with insights, not the usual self-infatuated opinions and “conversations” that substitute for news found on say, the CBC. And, that is why many are paying subscribers.

