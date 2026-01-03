The Bureau

McT
4h

Comfortable progressive Canadian armchair critics of our Allies have conveniently forgotten that they sleep safely in their beds at night in-part only because rough men stand at the ready 24-hours a day, 365 days a year to do violence on their behalf so that they can sleep and live in safety. This was/is true because of our Allies and our own brave traditions of warriors in JTF2, PPCLI, The Black Watch, 6 Group RCAF Bomber Group, Canadian Airborne Regiment, RCAF Balkan Rats, 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron (THS), 3rd Canadian Infantry Division, 2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade, the Regina Rifles, Highland Light Infantry of Canada, armoured 1st Hussars Regiment (6th Armoured Regt), Fort Garry Horse Regiment (10th Armoured Regt) ....among many others.

We should honour these 'rough men and women' including those today among our Allies, ....by not criticizing their bravery to do that which is necessary ... especially in these times where warfare and nefarious new tactics that target civilians are being waged on our own shores and soil.

***Our "enemies" are not our US neighbours, rather are those who have established beachheads the past 2-decades in west coast BC and in Ontario urban municipalities under the watch and complicity of too many soft Canadians who are in denial or wilfully blind in believing the contrived, 1% fentanyl statistic or in denial that undeterred foreign influence is eroding our democracy.

John Walker
3h

Best Carney…. RCMP Commissioner,…Premier Ebee in B.C…..,and all the narcos freely operating in B.C..pack their bags for a long stay in the USA. This file on Venezia has has been building for a long time. I wonder how thick the file is on Canada/Justin Trudeau and Carney’s.

9 more comments...

