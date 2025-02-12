Mark Carney, Beijing's United Front, and the Battle for Richmond

Vancouver reporter Bob Mackin detailed the United Front Work Department supporters at Mark Carney’s rally, hosted by Liberal MP Parm Bains, who defeated Kenny Chiu with assistance from Beijing operatives, according to The Bureau’s open source record investigations.

In this interview, Jason James of BNN Podcast asked me for a detailed breakdown of the Hogue Commission’s impact on the Asian diaspora—communities seeking protection after years of neglect from Canada’s federal government and courts.

Sadly, I found that Hogue’s conclusions are already being weaponized against Conservative nomination candidate Kenny Chiu in Richmond, a key Vancouver-area riding targeted by Beijing’s Ministry of State Security.

I explained that in 2021, Chiu’s Liberal opponent, Parm Bains, benefited from United Front Work Department support. Now, Liberal leadership frontrunner Mark Carney has appeared alongside Bains in Richmond—where a known United Front leader was seen apparently mobilizing support for Carney and Bains ahead of the next Canadian election.

Meanwhile, Chiu’s opponent for the Conservative nomination is using Justice Hogue’s final report to accuse him of racism.

My word for this: Egregious.

[Clarification: B.C.’s Commission into Money Laundering actually had 101 Recommendations, which I argue, should be implemented to respond to the Trump Administration’s fentanyl concerns in Canada.]