VANCOUVER, Canada – Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue’s final report on Chinese election interference has triggered sharply conflicting interpretations that experts say are being weaponized against Conservative MP Kenny Chiu as he seeks renomination for Canada’s next federal election.

The Bureau has previously reported that, in the 2021 federal election, Chiu’s Liberal opponent Parm Bains received backing from Beijing-aligned United Front proxies after Bains dismissed Chiu’s proposal for a foreign agent registry as “a very discriminatory policy.”

Wai Young issued a press release yesterday, titled “No Evidence of Foreign Interference: Richmond Rift Can Now Heal,” which echoes the same attack on Kenny Chiu that Parm Bains employed in 2021.

Young is running against Chiu and several other candidates for the Conservative nomination in Richmond, a riding with a significant Chinese Canadian population.

“The [Hogue] report clearly outlines that while there were minor concerns, there was no real foreign interference impact,” Young’s statement claims, reinforcing that there is “no real foreign interference impact.” She accuses Chiu of fostering division by “blaming voters of Chinese descent for his 2021 election loss” and urges the community to “heal” from what she calls Mr. Chiu’s “unfounded accusations.”

“I have heard from thousands of Richmond citizens who have lived in anguish since Kenny Chiu divided the community through the numerous interviews and public statements he carelessly gave, all without any evidence, and as recently as several weeks ago. This has led to citizens becoming targets of increased Asian hate and racism.”

However, this interpretation of Hogue’s findings is directly contradicted by evidence presented during the Inquiry.

Last fall, Hogue’s Commission heard testimony from the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections (OCCE), which detailed how PRC consular officials, local Chinese Canadian associations, and media outlets coordinated to damage Chiu's reputation during the 2021 campaign. While the OCCE’s investigation concluded that Chiu was targeted for his support of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and his unsuccessful attempt to establish a foreign agent registry through Bill C-282, director Carmen Boucher said existing Canadian laws could not support charges.

OCCE’s investigation revealed that PRC-linked actors waged a coordinated disinformation campaign, using Chinese-language media and social media channels to portray Chiu as a threat to the Chinese Canadian community. The findings also pointed to community leaders in Vancouver allegedly working for Beijing’s United Front Work Department to influence election outcomes. Another significant revelation asserted that “the [Vancouver] Consul General, United Front Work Department personnel have, in some cases, traveled to China to participate in meetings at the presidential level in China.”

Also in testimony, CSIS director David Vigneault was questioned on a briefing note called “Current Situation” that was circulated within Trudeau’s administration after Kenny Chiu’s defeat.

A redacted line in the brief states, “PRC officials could be emboldened in their electoral interference efforts by the 2021 defeat of former Richmond MP Kenny Chiu.”

“[Redacted] acquiesce to PRC officials and the United Front Work Department, co-opted community leaders and associates provided assistance in fundraising and material support,” the document states.

As previously reported by The Bureau, at Parm Bains’ campaign rally days before the 2021 election, which included two United Front Work Department leaders in B.C., including the honorary chairman of an umbrella group for about 100 Vancouver community groups—who has been photographed in Beijing meeting with Xi Jinping—Bains reiterated: “There’s been unprovoked attacks, discrimination, and racism, we’re not going to accept.”

The Conservative Party, meanwhile, issued a statement this week highlighting the Hogue report’s acknowledgment that “foreign states are trying to interfere in our democratic institutions” and that such activities “may have had some impact on the outcome … of an election in a given riding.” The party’s January 28 press release specifically references the allegations of a Chinese Communist Party disinformation campaign aimed at defeating Chiu, arguing that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government failed to protect Canadians from Beijing’s interference.

Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China (TADC), said he believes Hogue’s report is now being manipulated by factions seeking to block Chiu’s candidacy.

“I think Hogue’s report is being used by the pro-China side to attack Kenny Chiu, maybe to prevent him from getting the nomination,” Kwan told The Bureau after reviewing Wai Young’s press release.

“This is what's so upsetting to me about Hogue’s report,” Kwan added. “The negative side is that it essentially gives a green light to the idea that, oh, there’s nothing to see here. There’s no interference.”

A similar dynamic is unfolding in Montreal, Kwan said, referencing comments from Senator Yuen Pau Woo, where community groups have accused the RCMP of disrupting Canadian funding for so-called community service centers. However, RCMP leaders testified to Hogue that these facilities actually function as clandestine Chinese police stations used to monitor the diaspora.

In a press release dated January 30, the TADC voiced its own disappointment with the Hogue report, crediting the 16-month exercise for shedding light on China’s interference and tabling some recommendations, while warning that it “downplays the impact of hostile interference, infiltration, and influence in Canada.” The statement argues that the report “not only undermines the gravity of the threat, but also sends a dangerous signal to hostile regimes that such activities can continue unchecked.”

“Chinese diaspora groups, along with Uyghurs and Tibetans, have been living with these interferences from China for many years,” Kwan said. “We understand the language, we can decipher cultural nuances, and we recognize the nefarious ways in which the PRC operates. We are the real victims.”

Statements that Canada has a “robust and resilient system” offer citizens a “false sense of security,” the group warns, diminishing public awareness of foreign interference.

“Foreign interference is like an iceberg,” Kwan noted. “There are infiltration and influence operations in many areas of our society that remain either invisible to most of us or are deliberately ignored.”

Winnie Ng, TADC’s co-chair, stressed the complexity of countering Beijing’s tactics.

“We cannot simply take their words at face value or judge their actions based on Canadian terms of engagement,” she said, underscoring concerns about the United Front Work Department, a Chinese Communist Party organ specializing in mobilizing Chinese diaspora communities.

Meanwhile, a Globe and Mail editorial criticized the Hogue report’s lack of full transparency, arguing that although the commissioner did not identify specific “traitors,” the public remains uninformed about apparent “concerning conduct” by certain parliamentarians.