'It's Surreal To Live Through a Banana Republic, Gaslighting Election': What Comes Next for the Liberal Party’s New Old Guard

Sam Cooper's avatar
Sam Cooper
May 14, 2025
Transcript

In this podcast discussion with Jason James, I break down Prime Minister Mark Carney’s highly cynical—yet highly successful—election campaign, and explore the implications of three major recent investigations by The Bureau:

  • A deeper dive into Chinese Communist Party operations targeting Canada’s Parliament, including new details on threats against Conservative candidate Joseph Tay and his family in Hong Kong. (Recall that the Liberal Party previously turned a blind eye to Chinese secret police targeting of MP Michael Chong’s relatives in Hong Kong.)

  • The United Front’s quiet takeover of Canada’s legal cannabis market, using licensed grow-ops and brokerage houses as fronts for laundering and trafficking.

  • The DEA’s frustrations after being stonewalled in a 40-kilogram carfentanil seizure case in Toronto—an investigation with suspected links to Chinese and Pakistani transnational threat networks.

