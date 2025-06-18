The Bureau Podcast: In Jerusalem with Adam Zivo, As IDF Targets the 'Big Boss'

In this urgent breaking edition of The Bureau, investigative journalist Sam Cooper connects with frequent contributor Adam Zivo, live from Jerusalem, as day six of the war between Israel and Iran unfolds. Despite headlines warning of global escalation, Zivo reports a surprisingly calm atmosphere in Israel—even as tensions peak with Iran’s Supreme Leader threatening “irreparable damage” should the United States join Israel’s military operations.

Zivo shares that the Israeli public has largely accepted direct conflict with Iran as inevitable, viewing the regime in Tehran—the “big boss” of proxy militias across the region—as the true adversary. In a shift, many Israelis, he says, believe military focus should pivot away from Gaza and directly toward Iran.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed President Trump’s call for “unconditional surrender” in a televised statement, warning that U.S. military intervention would be met with devastating consequences. Trump, who has signaled reluctance to enter another Middle East war, warned this week that “our patience is wearing thin.”

As the conflict deepens, this episode brings rare insight into how Israel is absorbing the war’s escalation—and where public opinion may be pushing next.

Key Topics:

Zivo’s firsthand account of Jerusalem’s mood amid war

Public sentiment in Israel on Iran vs. Gaza

The potential for U.S. military involvement

Strategic implications of a broader regime-targeting campaign

Listen now for exclusive on-the-ground reporting and sharp geopolitical analysis from The Bureau.