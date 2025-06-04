The Bureau

Same Playbook, New Crisis: Canada’s Blind Spot on Fentanyl Networks

Cooper: “Denying China’s real estate footprint when I reported it in 2015 is the same as denying Vancouver's fentanyl footprint now.”
Jun 04, 2025
In this episode, Sam Cooper sits down with Jason James of BNN to examine The Bureau's months-long investigation into the convergence of Chinese state-backed fentanyl networks, Mexican cartels, and Iranian proxy groups. The conversation revisits key findings from Wilful Blindness (2021), which first exposed how Vancouver’s port and economy were exploited as gateways for China’s transnational narcotics and money laundering operations.

Together, Sam and Jason unpack why U.S. authorities are now publicly affirming the very networks and vulnerabilities previously dismissed in Canada—and why, despite mounting evidence, a bloc within Canadian politics and media continues to fiercely deny the scope of the threat.

