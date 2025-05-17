The Third Son: How China’s Narco-Commanders Took Root in Canada

In this special episode, investigative Sinologist Chris Meyer of Wide Fountain joins The Bureau to dissect a deeply troubling picture emerging from our reporting—one that places Canada at the center of a global narcotics and money laundering operation with ties to Chinese intelligence.

At the heart of the conversation: Chi Lap Tse, also known as Sam Gor, or “The Third Son”—the elusive boss of a transnational criminal organization trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine and cannabis globally into the Americas, using Canada as a production, transshipment and money laundering hub for China. Based on assessments of The Bureau’s multiple investigations, including DEA and RCMP intelligence, and his research into Chinese history, Meyer argues that Tse and his “Big Circle Boys” associates are not just drug traffickers—but state-trained commanders whose operations benefit, and in some cases are subtly directed by, the Chinese Communist Party.

We revisit my recent exposé on a mysterious 30-acre estate in B.C.’s Columbia Valley—just steps from the U.S. border—tied to Tse, a senior Chinese security figure, United Front-linked mining and chemical interests, and convicted Sam Gor narcotics traffickers like Ye Long Yong. According to RCMP sources, the property has been flagged for cross-border helicopter smuggling, association to high-level money laundering, cannabis, and a nexus of geopolitical friction between Ottawa and Washington.

Meyer connects the dots between Canada’s exploitation by United Front mafias and those that architected their global operations in southern China, where Xi Jinping’s backers wield tremendous regional influence that has captured the balance of power in Beijing, according to Wide Fountain’s reports.