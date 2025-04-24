Fentanyl, Fraud, and the Ballot Box: Safer Supply’s Role in Canada’s Overdose Crisis

This week on The Bureau, we examine one of the most urgent and politically charged stories in Canada: the crisis surrounding government-issued “safer supply.”

I’m joined by Adam Zivo, the investigative reporter who broke many of the key stories exposing the unintended—and often devastating—consequences of Canada’s drug policy experiment. Together, we unpack how federal and provincial “safer supply” programs, originally designed as harm-reduction tools, have instead become conduits for organized crime. In some regions, like London, Ontario—where fentanyl once had little presence—the program has triggered an influx of potent opioids and fueled new criminal markets.

We’ll explore what’s really happening on the ground, why this issue matters in Canada’s federal election on Monday, and which political parties are pledging to reverse course—or maintain the status quo, even as overdose deaths surge and fentanyl floods our streets.