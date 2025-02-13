Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
17

Exclusive: Secretary of State Warned B.C. Mayor U.S. Agencies Are Withholding Evidence Due to Canada’s Legal Loopholes and Lack of Fentanyl Prosecutions

Mayor Brad West Describes U.S. Government Concerns with Canada, Says He Would Serve as Fentanyl Czar if a New Government in Ottawa Calls
Sam Cooper
Feb 13, 2025
16
17
Share
Transcript

In this explosive interview, B.C. Mayor Brad West reveals sensitive details from his 2023 meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, including Blinken’s unsettling claim that American agencies are holding back intelligence from Canada. “They’ve lost confidence,” West says, adding that U.S. officials are stunned by how much access major figures in Asian organized crime have to Canada’s political class.

Listen to the interview, and stay tuned to The Bureau for continuing coverage of this developing story.

The Bureau is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Bureau
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Cooper
Recent Episodes
Mark Carney, Beijing's United Front, and the Battle for Richmond
  Sam Cooper
Xi's Machiavellian Rise and Mounting Challenges to Beijing's Rule Of One
  Sam Cooper
Canada in Crisis: Cooper and Marc Cohodes Unpack a Decade of Research—Christy Clark, BC Belt and Road, Trump’s Threats, and CCP's Grip on…
  Sam Cooper
PRC Interference in Canada: From Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chrétien to Justin Trudeau and the Influence Networks Behind the Scenes
  Sam Cooper
Are Secret Foreign Aerospace Platforms or Non-Human UAP Incursions Troubling New Jersey? Why National Security Experts Aren’t Ruling It Out
The Xi Jinping Oil Front Operation That Targeted the “Big Guy” and Hunter Biden
Luc Sabourin: I Raised Alarms Up To Public Safety Minister's Office And Faced Obstruction At Every Level