Exclusive: Secretary of State Warned B.C. Mayor U.S. Agencies Are Withholding Evidence Due to Canada’s Legal Loopholes and Lack of Fentanyl Prosecutions

In this explosive interview, B.C. Mayor Brad West reveals sensitive details from his 2023 meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, including Blinken’s unsettling claim that American agencies are holding back intelligence from Canada. “They’ve lost confidence,” West says, adding that U.S. officials are stunned by how much access major figures in Asian organized crime have to Canada’s political class.

Listen to the interview, and stay tuned to The Bureau for continuing coverage of this developing story.