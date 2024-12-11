Playback speed
Share post
Weaponizing Drugs and Dirty Money: Lai Changxing's Vancouver Beachhead

The Bureau investigates the PRC’s geopolitical 'Vancouver Model'—a system of illicit finance and influence—tracing its growth to notorious smuggler Lai Changxing and Xi Jinping's Fujian powerbase
Dec 11, 2024
2
Transcript

This is the second in a series of podcast discussions with Christopher Meyer, a former U.S. official and China expert. Meyer now investigates the same Communist Party influence networks covered by The Bureau and explored in my first book, Wilful Blindness.

Currently, Meyer serves as the head of the U.S. Micronesia Council and is the founder of WideFountain, a platform for in-depth geopolitical analysis.

A passionate China observer since age 16, Meyer studied East Asian Studies at George Washington University, where he wrote a thesis on the geopolitical dimensions of China’s Special Economic Zones.

His career includes:

  • Five years in sales and marketing with a U.S. Fortune 500 company.

  • Service in the U.S. diplomatic corps as an Asia expert at the Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

  • Consulting on U.S. government projects, particularly in Micronesia.

  • Founding an edtech company, patenting innovative products, and building supply chains in Taiwan and China.

In 2018, Meyer began focused research into Chinese strategic corruption and political warfare, deepening his expertise in CCP influence operations.

