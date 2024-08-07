Playback speed
"I've faced 5 bomb threats; my wife has been stalked": Canadian MP suspects PRC threats and reputation attack

As reports emerge of a new Chinese police witness in the Hogue Commission, Kevin Vuong calls for re-examination of Canadian incidents including July 2019 sudden death of GTA Liberal politician
Sam Cooper
Aug 07, 2024
In an interview withThe Bureau Podcast independent MP Kevin Vuong explained why he suspects that his Liberal candidacy in a Toronto riding was sabotaged by foreign actors during the 2021 election with the curiously timed reporting of a withdrawn sexual assault complaint.

Vuong says he has shared his suspicions with CSIS, and also believes “CCP-aligned” members of the Liberal Party tried to undermine his candidacy.

Adding a bombshell at the end of our 60-minute conversation, Vuong said RCMP should take another look at circumstances surrounding the sudden death of former Ontario Liberal minister David Caplan, who was reportedly seeking a federal Liberal nomination in Toronto before his July 2019 death.

