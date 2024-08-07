"I've faced 5 bomb threats; my wife has been stalked": Canadian MP suspects PRC threats and reputation attack

In an interview withThe Bureau Podcast independent MP Kevin Vuong explained why he suspects that his Liberal candidacy in a Toronto riding was sabotaged by foreign actors during the 2021 election with the curiously timed reporting of a withdrawn sexual assault complaint.

Vuong says he has shared his suspicions with CSIS, and also believes “CCP-aligned” members of the Liberal Party tried to undermine his candidacy.

Adding a bombshell at the end of our 60-minute conversation, Vuong said RCMP should take another look at circumstances surrounding the sudden death of former Ontario Liberal minister David Caplan, who was reportedly seeking a federal Liberal nomination in Toronto before his July 2019 death.