Five Eyes Fallout: Why the U.S. Sees Canada as the Weak Link

Feb 27, 2025
I wasn't surprised by the Financial Times report indicating that Peter Navarro, a senior Trump administration official known for his ultra-hawkish stance on China, was circulating plans to limit U.S. national security exposure to Canada. The U.S. perceives Canada as the weakest link in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance due to its vulnerabilities to Chinese infiltration. Two weeks ago, a military source shared a report with me confirming that similar discussions were taking place within the U.S. national security and military community, pointing directly to Navarro. And according to my military source, expelling Canada from Five Eyes is just one of several actions under discussion.

As I’ve discussed before, this aligns with broader U.S. concerns—for example, the People's Liberation Army's breach of Canada’s Level 4 Lab in Winnipeg and the inexplicable return of the main suspects Dr. Qiu and Keding Cheng to China after allegedly transferring sensitive bioweapon research to Wuhan. The fact that Canada also partnered with CanSino, a PLA-linked company, on a COVID-19 vaccine only deepens those concerns. CanSino was part of the Winnipeg Lab breach plot according to CSIS. This isn’t speculation—it’s open-source fact.

As I reported a year ago:

The CSIS report adds Qiu was "dismissive" when asked if she thought her collaborations with WIV and other Chinese institutions involved in the Thousand Talents program including CanSino Biologics "have assisted the capabilities of the PLA."

Now, think about what the U.S. government knows that we don’t?

In this discussion with Jason James of BNN—recorded before FT broke this Five Eyes exclusion story—I answered his question about what the Trump administration really means when it warns of Canada’s fentanyl vulnerabilities. As Trump escalates economic pressure and even suggests Canada should become the 51st state, his trade adviser Navarro is dismissing the report on Canada’s removal from Five Eyes as ‘crazy stuff.’ But make no mistake. Before the Financial Times report, I already had sources pointing to these exact concerns—now they’re out in the open. Canada needs to take these concerns seriously and act accordingly.

