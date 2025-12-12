The Bureau

James Turner
2h

This new betrayal by yet another politician did not happen in a vacuum. It is not a coincidence that he comes from the Chinese diaspora, however remotely. We do not even know if his name was one of those on the NSICOP report. And likely never will.

Cutting through the lock-step acceptance and normalisation of these betrayals from the bought-and paid-for mainstream media (well you know, technically it's legal) comes the unavoidable conclusion that our democracy is now a commodity, for sale to the highest bidder.

Considering what's at stake, the next floor crosser in line will provide the Liberals with a majority.

His asking price will be phenomenal. And we, the sheep, will pay it.

Hope fades, and I begin to honestly wonder if annexation by the US isn't our only hope.

NJV
2h

nothing enrages me more than floor crossings.....and now more than ever, considering what's at stake. I live in the GTA, and those critical 905 ridings are an indication of where the popular vote really lies...or layed at the time. He was elected on promises and an ideology and now..... screw the constituents and the democratic process that elected him. He has decided in authoritarian fashion that he will join the other party and literally FUCK the people who voted for him. I get that it's legal and it's part of our terrible Parliamentary system.....but it's farcical to believe in a fair system when this is the result. You stopped believing in the party, or its leadership... not an issue..... resign and put it back to a vote—disgusting turncoat.

14 more comments...

