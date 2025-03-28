TORONTO, Canada — A Liberal Party of Canada candidate has issued an apology after a shocking report revealed he called for a bounty placed by Hong Kong authorities on a Conservative candidate to be executed in Canada, triggering condemnation from democracy advocates and renewed warnings about Chinese interference in Canada’s federal election.

Paul Chiang, the sitting Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville and a candidate for re-election, was quoted in Ming Pao, a Chinese-language media outlet, suggesting that individuals could “claim the one-million-dollar bounty” on Joe Tay, the Conservative candidate in Don Valley North, by bringing him to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto.

Friday afternoon, Chiang posted an apology on X: “The comments I made were deplorable and a complete lapse of judgment on the seriousness of the matter. As a former Police Officer, I should have known better. I sincerely apologize and deeply regret my comments. I will always continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Hong Kong in their fight to safeguard their human rights and freedoms.”

But his statement did little to stem the political and diplomatic fallout.

“This is shocking. Mr. Chiang openly encouraged people to assist in China interference and transnational repression,” said Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China. “Rather than protecting Canadians, he betrayed them and jeopardized their safety.”

Last December, the Hong Kong Police Force issued a HK$1 million bounty on Tay and several other exiled pro-democracy activists, accusing them of violating China’s National Security Law from abroad.

Chiang’s remarks have re-ignited concerns that Beijing is emboldened in its attempts to interfere in Canada’s democracy — and that certain Canadian politicians have not only failed to push back, but may be playing into China’s agenda.

Community leaders have long alleged that Beijing has sought to mobilize voters in key ridings in Toronto to back candidates seen as friendly to its interests.

“China has been mobilizing voters, especially those in ridings with a high concentration of Chinese Canadians, to vote for China-friendly candidates,” Kwan said Friday. “It purportedly assisted in the campaign of Chiang to defeat a highly popular Conservative incumbent in the 2021 election.”

Kwan also pointed to a case across the country, in British Columbia. In 2021, then-Conservative MP Kenny Chiu lost his seat in Richmond after a viral disinformation campaign on WeChat portrayed him as anti-Chinese — largely because he had introduced a bill to establish a Foreign Influence Registry and criticized China’s human rights record.

“This is another example of China exerting undue influence in our election,” said Gabriel Yiu, a Vancouver-based commentator. “Our political parties are being held hostage — they are afraid to run candidates not favoured by China.”

The controversy could have far-reaching implications in the federal campaign, which has been increasingly shaped by allegations of foreign interference.

Earlier this year, a Canadian government task force reported that Chrystia Freeland — a leadership rival to Mark Carney — was targeted in a Chinese state-linked smear campaign on WeChat. The campaign was traced to a pro-Beijing anonymous blog operating on the Chinese social media app and was described by intelligence officials as part of a broader effort to manipulate Canada's democratic institutions.