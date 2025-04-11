Newly uncovered Chinese media records show Peter Yuen—now a Liberal candidate under Mark Carney—was reportedly invited by a United Front-linked office to attend Xi Jinping’s 2015 military parade in Beijing. The revelation, advancing prior reporting by The Bureau and The Globe and Mail, intensifies scrutiny on Carney’s judgment and the Liberal Party’s ties to Beijing-linked influence networks.

TORONTO, Canada — Retired Toronto Police leader Peter Yuen, now a Liberal candidate for Mark Carney in Canada’s 2025 federal election, was reportedly among a small delegation of Ontario politicians invited to Tiananmen Square in September 2015 to attend a sweeping military parade hosted by President Xi Jinping.

It was a powerful geopolitical spectacle commemorating China’s victory over Japan in the Second World War, and featuring Canadian attendees who would later help pass Ontario’s landmark bill to establish a Nanjing Massacre Memorial Day and monument in Richmond Hill.

Chinese media reports said Yuen—then a senior Toronto police officer—an Ontario Liberal minister, and Richmond Hill Councillor Godwin Chan were among those invited by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, a reported arm of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, alongside Toronto Chinese community leaders.

“Ten years ago, I saw him at Tiananmen Square, watching the military parade,” a community leader confirmed today. “He was seated with some other people. I saw Godwin Chan and Peter Yuen, along with another Toronto community leader.”

Chinese-language coverage of the event expressed disappointment that Stephen Harper’s Conservative government had not sent federal politicians, despite what one outlet called a "Bethune medical unit" included in the parade to honor Canada. Ontario’s delegation—roughly 40 invitees, according to Sing Tao—was described as filling the diplomatic gap.

Weeks later, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would sweep Harper from power in the October 2015 election.

The Liberal Party and Yuen have not yet responded to questions from The Bureau regarding his reported participation in the official 2015 Beijing event.

Yuen has become a focal point of scrutiny over Mark Carney’s decision-making, after The Bureau and The Globe and Mail reported on Yuen’s connections to several Chinese-linked organizations in Toronto with affiliations to consular officials and Xi Jinping’s United Front—a foreign influence arm identified by Ottawa’s Hogue Commission as playing a central role in foreign interference in Canadian federal elections.

Yuen was selected by the Liberal Party in April to replace controversial former candidate Paul Chiang in the riding of Markham–Unionville. Chiang, also a former police officer, resigned after the RCMP launched a review into remarks he made in January suggesting his Conservative rival Joe Tay—who is wanted under Hong Kong’s National Security Law—could be “delivered” to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto to claim a bounty.

The Beijing parade featured strong anti-Japanese sentiment, with speeches and military displays celebrating the People’s Liberation Army’s growing power and historical resistance to Japanese aggression. Several of the Canadian Chinese community leaders and Ontario legislators in attendance would later boost the establishment of a Nanjing Massacre Memorial in Ontario—a powerful narrative for Beijing’s geopolitical stance in Canada, and one promoted during the 2015 commemorations.

Highlighting the international stakes of the September 2015 military parade in Beijing, Chinese-language coverage used language suggesting diplomatic pressure. Sing Tao wrote: “One of the hot topics was why the Canadian government did not send higher-level government representatives to attend the parade. Does this ‘cold treatment’ mean that the Canadian government does not attach enough importance to Canada-China relations?” The article added: “Local Chinese have expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that Canada did not send a senior representative to attend the event in China.”

The 2015 parade, broadcast worldwide, featured more than 12,000 troops, 500 weapons systems, and 183 military aircraft. President Xi Jinping used the occasion to assert China’s historical legitimacy and rising power, declaring victory over Japan as the foundation of national rejuvenation.

Delegations from Afghanistan, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, and others participated.

The same individuals invited to the Chinese military ceremony in 2015 appeared again at a 2017 gala hosted by the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations (CTCCO), previously reported by The Bureau, where Peter Yuen—who wore a police uniform—stood beside a CTCCO leader and sang “My Chinese Heart” to an audience that included China’s Consul General.

The 2015 Tiananmen military parade delegation included leaders of CTCCO, which in 2017 helped sponsor the establishment of the Nanjing Massacre Victims Monument in Richmond Hill.

As reported by The Bureau on Sunday, in 2024, Yuen joined the board of NOIC Academy in Markham—an institution named in CSIS evidence reviewed during the Hogue Commission’s hearings into foreign interference in Canada. Intelligence reports described irregularities involving NOIC students bused to a Liberal nomination meeting under pressure from Toronto Chinese Consulate officials.

As The Globe and Mail reported Thursday, Yuen is also listed as an honorary director of the Jiangsu Commerce Council of Canada (JCCC)—an organization similar to CTCCO, that maintains ties to the United Front Work Department.

During the Liberal leadership race, Mr. Carney met with the executives of the JCCC, according to its website, which described the former central banker’s entry into politics as “an important turning point in the upgrading of China-Canada relations,” The Globe reported.

The page documenting the meeting was later taken offline. Carney told The Globe the article mischaracterized the nature of his appearance: “Never heard of this group,” Carney said.

Yuen has also spoken at and attended events of the Toronto branch of Chinese Freemasons, The Globe reported Thursday, “which has advocated for what it calls the ‘peaceful reunification of China and Taiwan,’ a phrase rejected by the Taiwanese government, which contends that only the self-governing island can decide its own future.”

As China Daily reported in 2018, the Nanjing memorial was jointly sponsored by CTCCO and the Chinese Freemasons of Canada (Toronto), supported by more than $180,000 in community donations. Chinese Consul General Han Tao said at the time that the monument was “not meant to evoke hatred but to prevent similar tragedies,” and would deepen understanding between Canada and China.

The monument followed a unanimous vote in the Ontario Legislature to designate December 13 as Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day—the first such recognition by a Western legislature.

According to a Huffington Post report, over 1,500 Chinese Canadians gathered at Queen’s Park in support of Bill 79, which established the commemoration. CTCCO’s then-president opened his supermarket chain stores to collect petitions and reportedly delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the Ontario Liberal government in just two months, pushing the motion to success.

Meanwhile, adding detail on the reported agenda of the Beijing visit in 2015, a Vancouver-based Chinese-language website affiliated with WeChat noted in September 2015: “In addition to watching the military parade, these guests also attended and watched the cultural performances and other activities organized by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office.” The article continued: “Zhong Xinsheng, one of the Toronto Chinese representatives who attended the ceremony in Beijing, told reporters yesterday that among the representatives of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, there were about 60 to 70 people staying in the same hotel with him.”

Developing. The Bureau has asked the Liberal Party and Peter Yuen for comment.