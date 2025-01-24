Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Xi's Machiavellian Rise and Mounting Challenges to Beijing's Rule Of One

Sam Cooper
Jan 24, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

In this episode with former U.S. official Christopher Meyer, we discuss the takedown of General Secretary Xi’s main rival, Bo Xilai, and growing resistance to Xi’s leadership in Beijing.

The Bureau is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Currently, Meyer serves as the head of the U.S. Micronesia Council and is the founder of WideFountain, a platform for in-depth geopolitical analysis.

A passionate China observer since age 16, Meyer studied East Asian Studies at George Washington University, where he wrote a thesis on the geopolitical dimensions of China’s Special Economic Zones.

His career includes:

  • Five years in sales and marketing with a U.S. Fortune 500 company.

  • Service in the U.S. diplomatic corps as an Asia expert at the Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

  • Consulting on U.S. government projects, particularly in Micronesia.

  • Founding an edtech company, patenting innovative products, and building supply chains in Taiwan and China.

In 2018, Meyer began focused research into Chinese strategic corruption and political warfare, deepening his expertise in CCP influence operations.

The Bureau
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Cooper
Recent Episodes
Canada in Crisis: Cooper and Marc Cohodes Unpack a Decade of Research—Christy Clark, BC Belt and Road, Trump’s Threats, and CCP's Grip on…
  Sam Cooper
PRC Interference in Canada: From Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chrétien to Justin Trudeau and the Influence Networks Behind the Scenes
  Sam Cooper
Are Secret Foreign Aerospace Platforms or Non-Human UAP Incursions Troubling New Jersey? Why National Security Experts Aren’t Ruling It Out
The Xi Jinping Oil Front Operation That Targeted the “Big Guy” and Hunter Biden
Luc Sabourin: I Raised Alarms Up To Public Safety Minister's Office And Faced Obstruction At Every Level
Weaponizing Drugs and Dirty Money: Lai Changxing's Vancouver Beachhead
41 Candidates Backed by PRC in 2019: What Did Trudeau Know? (Plus, Predicting Trump’s Stance Before the Fentanyl Tariff Bombshell)