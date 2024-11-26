Playback speed
With a HK$1 Million Bounty on Her Head, Frances Hui Faced Surveillance and Death Threats on US Soil—Today, She Tells MPs Why Ottawa Must Combat CCP Repression
Nov 26, 2024
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
