Share this post
Why The Pentagon was briefed Canada is a "forward operational hub" for PRC threat networks
www.thebureau.news
Why The Pentagon was briefed Canada is a "forward operational hub" for PRC threat networks
Discussing destabilization networks in North America and the untold story in 2021 election interference in Canada
May 15, 2024
54
Share this post
Why The Pentagon was briefed Canada is a "forward operational hub" for PRC threat networks
www.thebureau.news
6
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Why The Pentagon was briefed Canada is a "forward operational hub" for PRC threat networks