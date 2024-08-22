Playback speed
Who is the Minister that promised PRC he would attack other Canadian politicians? NSICOP findings, and why Ottawa needs an Anti-Corruption Commission that doesn't report to Prime Minister

Sam Cooper
Aug 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

In this podcast interview with Jason James of BNN, I broke down my reporting on alleged PRC colluders in NSICOP 2019.

We also discussed why Canada needs an independent anti-corruption agency.

And I considered whether Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s visit to Beijing was representative of Canadian voters, or more likely to benefit influential industrialists in Quebec that have backed Liberal prime ministers from Pierre and Justin Trudeau to Jean Chretien.

Enjoy.

The Bureau
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
Appears in episode
Sam Cooper
