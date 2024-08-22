Who is the Minister that promised PRC he would attack other Canadian politicians? NSICOP findings, and why Ottawa needs an Anti-Corruption Commission that doesn't report to Prime Minister

In this podcast interview with Jason James of BNN, I broke down my reporting on alleged PRC colluders in NSICOP 2019.

We also discussed why Canada needs an independent anti-corruption agency.

And I considered whether Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s visit to Beijing was representative of Canadian voters, or more likely to benefit influential industrialists in Quebec that have backed Liberal prime ministers from Pierre and Justin Trudeau to Jean Chretien.

Enjoy.