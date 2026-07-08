The Bureau

The Bureau

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
14h

Carney and the liberals are just following the Trudeau’s family love fest with China. Keep electing liberals and nothing will ever be done with China until the U.S. has to save you. Better hope there’s a president with the stomach to actually do it.

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Robert Dow Leighton's avatar
Robert Dow Leighton
13h

The U.S. Constitution gives eligible U.S. citizens the right to vote in state and national primaries and to ultimately vote every four years for state governors and for the President. Canadians can only vote for their local member of Parliament and that member can subsequently join a different party. Six members of other parties have joined the Liberal government of Canada. Canada is not a democracy.

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