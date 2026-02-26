The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
3h

So, Canada plans to accept foreigners, called Mercenaries, into the Cdn Armed Forces. We can assume many CCP types will join because Canada does a lot of training with the US & american weapons, a perfect scenario for China. Is Marx carnage trying to get the US to permanently severe all ties with Canada and the US to deny entry to all cdns into the US for security & safety?

Because that is where this is going. Elbowzos can't read the writing on the wall.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Patrick May's avatar
Patrick May
4h

After he serves his prison sentence, he should have his U.S. citizenship removed, and sent to China to live. Then he will get a taste of what it is like to live in this dictatorial regime.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture