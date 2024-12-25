The Bureau is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PRC Interference in Canada: From Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chrétien to Justin Trudeau and the Influence Networks Behind the Scenes
2-Hour Podcast: Power Corp., CITIC, Expo 86, Lai Changxing, Li Ka Shing, Christy Clark, Cash-For-Access, and Hidden Forces Shaping Canadian Politics
Dec 25, 2024
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
