Luc Sabourin: I Raised Alarms Up To Public Safety Minister's Office And Faced Obstruction At Every Level

The Bureau Podcast interviewed CBSA whistleblower Luc Sabourin today, delving into the exclusive story linked below. Sabourin initially contacted me after reading my report from immigration control officer Brian McAdam—a story that resonates with ongoing U.S. government concerns. In our discussion, we explored shared beliefs held by McAdam and Sabourin, particularly their assertion that transnational crime has deeply infiltrated Canada’s immigration systems.

OTTAWA, Canada — Luc Sabourin, a former Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer, has accused his former employer of systemic failures that he believes have compromised national security, with devastating consequences for relations with the United States. In a sworn statement submitted to several Canadian MPs, Sabourin alleges mismanagement and corruption within CBSA that may have allowed hundreds of terrorists wanted by the United States to exploit Canada’s border systems. His claims come at a critical moment, as the Canadian government faces mounting pressure from the incoming Trump administration to address border security weaknesses and avert crippling tariffs.