Are Secret Foreign Aerospace Platforms or Non-Human UAP Incursions Troubling New Jersey? Why National Security Experts Aren’t Ruling It Out

Dec 19, 2024
Transcript

In this episode, we dive deep into theoretical possibilities with Matthew Pines, a U.S. national security expert who arguably has the best grasp—among non-security-cleared Americans—of what might be happening over sensitive U.S. government sites and in New Jersey. His insights on topics that may seem fringe but are taken seriously in little-known corners of the U.S. government—specifically on UAPs and cryptocurrency—have led me to reconsider areas I had previously dismissed as implausible.

Matthew’s expertise on global financial systems and the hybrid war over currency domination and financial flow visibility also provides surprising insights into the growing conflict between democratic and authoritarian states. This leads into an area I know well: how Beijing is attempting to leverage trillions in Chinese capital flight strategically. This sheds light on many troubling issues currently plaguing North America, including Chinese police stations, fentanyl-related deaths, real estate money laundering, and housing affordability.

The Bureau
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
