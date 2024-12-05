41 Candidates Backed by PRC in 2019: What Did Trudeau Know? (Plus, Predicting Trump’s Stance Before the Fentanyl Tariff Bombshell

On November 20, a week before Donald Trump announced his threat of 25 percent sanctions against Canada over vulnerabilities in fentanyl trafficking, illegal immigration, and border controls, I spoke with Jason James of BNN about what Ottawa could expect from the new administration in Washington.

“The mandate they have regarding national security, borders, and their distrust of Canada will be inherited from the Biden administration. It won’t be different—it will just be a lot more serious,” I said. “Trudeau has already shot himself in the foot.”

We also discussed my investigations into Beijing’s United Front election interference plans, as revealed in a Chinese Communist Party document on the 2019 Canadian federal election, and touched on Iran’s assassination networks in North America.