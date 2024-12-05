Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
4

41 Candidates Backed by PRC in 2019: What Did Trudeau Know? (Plus, Predicting Trump’s Stance Before the Fentanyl Tariff Bombshell

Dec 05, 2024
3
4
Share
Transcript

On November 20, a week before Donald Trump announced his threat of 25 percent sanctions against Canada over vulnerabilities in fentanyl trafficking, illegal immigration, and border controls, I spoke with Jason James of BNN about what Ottawa could expect from the new administration in Washington.

“The mandate they have regarding national security, borders, and their distrust of Canada will be inherited from the Biden administration. It won’t be different—it will just be a lot more serious,” I said. “Trudeau has already shot himself in the foot.”

We also discussed my investigations into Beijing’s United Front election interference plans, as revealed in a Chinese Communist Party document on the 2019 Canadian federal election, and touched on Iran’s assassination networks in North America.

The Bureau is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The Bureau
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Ye-Xi Clique: Probing the Kingmaker Clan and CCP-Triad Network Behind Xi's Rise in Fujian
  Sam Cooper
With a HK$1 Million Bounty on Her Head, Frances Hui Faced Surveillance and Death Threats on US Soil—Today, She Tells MPs Why Ottawa Must…
  Sam Cooper
CIA Leak Prompts Call for Trump Administration Review of Iran, China, and Russia Intel Penetration: Former Deputy Mid-East Defense Secretary
  Sam Cooper
Geopolitics and Aggression on US and Canadian Soil
  Sam Cooper
'The Informal Network in This Bank Were like A Secret Police'
  Sam Cooper
TRUDEAU TESTIMONY: BOMBSHELLS, SMOKE, MIRRORS
  Sam Cooper
All The Prime Minister’s Women: Who Are The Key Staffers Involved On PRC Intel Handling
  Sam Cooper