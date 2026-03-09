The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
38mEdited

This is what a gvt run Open Border looks like. We don't need a wall we need a regime change.

Reply
Share
Dean Baxendale's avatar
Dean Baxendale
33m

That’s crazy says it all or does it?

Insane is more appropriate but Cooper was being kind.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture