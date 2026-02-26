The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conscious Field 137's avatar
Conscious Field 137
1hEdited

“Weapons of mass destruction” is a good name for these ultra-potent synthetics. It’s a form of chemical warfare, using illicit drug supply and distribution networks for their delivery and dispersion.

These same networks can be used to deliver any type of chemical weapon having a wide variety of physiological and neurological effects beyond opioids and stimulants. As the war with the China-Russia-Iran-North Korea axis against the West mounts, they’ll no doubt attempt to keep it sub-threshold for as long as possible. They’re already weaponizing both legal and illegal supply chains, and testing our defences. Detection, identification, and characterization of these chemical weapons is paramount.

Ex. Consider a future scenario:

the cocaine supply chains is intentionally contaminated with a novel neurotoxic chemical that causes mild/unnoticeable single dose neurotoxic effects, but cumulative neuronal damage. The cocaine use itself will mask the neurotoxic effects, and the effects themselves will overtime drive greater cocaine use to makeup for the cognitive impairment.

Cocaine is known as the white collar drug. 80% of cocaine users are employed. Canada consumes hundreds of millions of dollars of cocaine annually. Many high performance individuals from many walks of life are functional users of illicit drugs of various types. (It’s a paradox of the war on drugs that we have to face).

An illicit drug supply chain, slow motion (months or years long) chemical attack of this type would offer an adversary the ultimate cloak of deniability, while having an extreme deleterious impact across a swath of industries and professions. Not to mention the social fallout, and strain on the medical system of being flooded with mass cases of severe depression, anxiety, and psychosis. Neurotoxins that can do this already exist, and you better believe new ones are being synthesized. It’s a simple fact that the most important resource of any nation is brain power, which makes the brain the ultimate target for attack.

Our adversaries are deeply entwined in the illicit drug supply chains…we MUST take this into account. They WILL use this to their advantage. An attack of this type is no longer in the realm of science fiction.

Reply
Share
Barry Hall's avatar
Barry Hall
2hEdited

So diabolical and yet Mark Carney continues to open the door for China to use Canada however they want to, which in this case is to use us as a conduit for high powered drugs to flow into the US and beyond. Police forces in Canada and the US are still trying to do their job and doing it well, but now in Canada they are going to be infiltrated by China. A government leader who invites a hostile foreign power to deploy their policemen into the nation’s law enforcement agencies could be considered to be committing an act of treason.

Also, how long will the United States of America tolerate China using Canada as a staging ground to attack their nation?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture