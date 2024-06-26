Playback speed
3

Should the Prime Minister be classified a "witting" beneficiary of PRC support?

"Whether he's witting of direct funds into his coffers? I think he is. I believe he probably knows these proxies involved, are involved in organized crime."
Sam Cooper
Jun 26, 2024
3
Transcript

