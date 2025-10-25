TORONTO — A months-long RCMP investigation has led to the takedown of a massive synthetic-drug operation resembling the “super labs” often found in British Columbia — but this one was discovered just forty-five minutes north of Toronto. Officers uncovered an industrial-scale facility capable of producing millions of dollars’ worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and GHB.

The RCMP’s Ontario Federal Policing unit announced Friday that search warrants executed on September 7 in Schomberg, northwest of Toronto, resulted in the seizure of nearly $10 million in suspected controlled substances, along with prohibited weapons, chemical precursors, and a range of illegal production equipment.

In addition to cash, drugs, and chemicals, officers discovered a pill press, firearms, handwritten drug “recipes,” flasks, chemical glassware, and other lab components. Approximately 20,000 litres of hazardous waste were also removed from the site.

Investigators say the probe began in spring 2025, when officers detected a suspicious bulk-chemical order placed by Christopher O’Quinn, operating under the business name O’Quinn Industries. “The chemicals ordered are known to police to be used in the production of fentanyl, MDMA, methamphetamine, and for cannabis extraction,” the RCMP said.

After weeks of surveillance, RCMP officers uncovered what they describe as a large-scale clandestine lab hidden on a Schomberg property. Dismantling the facility required coordination with the Ontario Fire Marshal, Health Canada, and municipal emergency services — a hazardous-materials operation that lasted ten days.

Three suspects — O’Quinn, Liang Xiong Guo, and Katie King — were arrested and face a combined 33 criminal charges.

O’Quinn faces 20 offences, including production and trafficking of Schedule I substances, possession of precursor chemicals, and multiple weapons violations involving a bullpup-style shotgun and a .22-calibre rifle.

Guo faces nine counts linked to the production and trafficking of methamphetamine and MDMA.

King faces four counts related to meth trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

RCMP officials said additional substances are undergoing Health Canada testing to determine whether synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were present.

Authorities also seized $8,000 in cash, multiple firearms, laboratory glassware, and chemicals capable of producing further drug batches valued in the millions.

“The complexity and danger of the operation required extensive inter-agency collaboration,” the RCMP said, thanking partners including the Ontario Provincial Police, Niagara Regional Police, York Regional Police, South Simcoe Police, the Ontario Fire Marshal, Health Canada, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Health Canada testing and court proceedings are ongoing.