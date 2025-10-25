The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Grant's avatar
Jerry Grant
11m

We'll know if this was just a performance if no higher ups are arrested. It is a good strategy to sacrifice super labs to help the drug-friendly Liberals before a federal election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Snow's avatar
John Snow
1h

Tip of the iceberg.

Who is financing the operation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture