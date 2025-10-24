OTTAWA — In December 2016, despite intelligence warnings that lifting visas would “facilitate travel to Canada by Mexicans with criminal records,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended the visa requirement for Mexican visitors.

They would include “drug smugglers, human smugglers, recruiters, money launderers and foot soldiers,” the Canada Border Services Agency’s Intelligence Section wrote in a report dated April 2016, two months before Trudeau announced the visa exemption.

What followed was striking. CBSA figures show “serious-crime” flags tied to Mexican nationals jumped from 28 in 2015 to 53 in 2016 — an 89 percent year-over-year rise. By mid-2017, the figure had already reached 65, with national-security flags in the first half of that year exceeding the previous two years combined.

Those CBSA intelligence reports — released under access-to-information laws — were unambiguous. Analysts warned that removing visas would enable entry by major cartels including Sinaloa, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, La Familia Michoacana, and Los Zetas. Ottawa proceeded anyway.

The gap between Trudeau’s rhetoric and his government’s own intelligence is glaring. “Lifting the visa requirement will deepen ties between Canada and Mexico and will increase the flow of travelers, ideas, and businesses between both countries,” Trudeau declared at the time. But internal CBSA assessments predicted the opposite: “Should the visa requirement on Mexican nationals be lifted, the number of Mexican nationals travelling to Canada is expected to rise, which will increase the number of potentially inadmissible individuals.”

Other reports detailed South American theft groups using genuine or forged Mexican passports to enter Canada and run shoplifting, break-and-enter, and distraction-theft rings — including a Toronto-based recruiter who escorted others into the country. These were not hypotheticals; they were active cases documented by Ottawa’s own border-intelligence units, which the Trudeau government ignored.

Intelligence pointed not only to rising threats from Mexican drug traffickers and human smugglers and to exploitable border vulnerabilities, but also to Los Zetas’ presence in Canada linked to temporary migrant workers — an early sign of how organized crime was embedding within legitimate labor streams.

The consequences quickly rippled across North America. By 2019, Canadian media reported that at least 400 Mexican criminals connected to drug trafficking, including sicario hitmen, were operating in Canada, half of them in Quebec. By the end of 2019, Mexican refugee claims had surged 1,400 percent.

The security assessments underpinning warnings ignored by Trudeau’s Liberals echo through the whistleblower evidence of Luc Sabourin, a former CBSA officer who testified under oath and supplied an affidavit to The Bureau.

“When the Canadian government removed the visa requirements for Mexicans, there was over 400 members of the Mexican cartels that entered Canada,” Sabourin said, citing his sworn affidavit. “To give you an example, in 2018 a Mexican well known to be affiliated with the cartel — a sicario hit man — landed at Pearson International Airport and was later arrested in the province of Quebec. But to my understanding he was released, and now CBSA can’t find him. They now say out of the 400 there’s at least a few hundred that are now established in Canada, and they’re operating freely. So basically, we’ve opened the door to the cartels by lowering the visa requirement.”

On the U.S. side, Customs and Border Protection recorded an 846 percent spike in encounters along the northern border’s Swanton Sector — Vermont, northern New York, and New Hampshire — between October 2022 and January 2023, driven largely by Mexican nationals re-routing via Canada.

This was easily foreseen. Long before the unanticipated re-election of President Donald Trump — and the consequences on border enforcement that now fall on Prime Minister Mark Carney — American border analysts pointed to the outcomes of what they saw as reactive anti-Trump policies in Ottawa.

In a 2023 analysis for the Center for Immigration Studies, Todd Bensman wrote that “the catalyst of mainly Mexican northern border crossings is [Trudeau’s] December 1, 2016” visa removal, and argued the move “was a conspicuous reaction to Donald Trump’s election weeks before.” Whether one accepts the political framing or not, the policy-effect chain he describes is consistent with CBSA’s own warnings and the subsequent data on both sides of the border. As Bensman put it, “The visa requirement for Mexicans was there for good reason. Trudeau’s predecessor put it in place in 2009 because prior to that Mexicans were abusing the visa waiver to stake bogus asylum claims on a mass scale,” but Trudeau “happily returned that asylum abuse to pacify his progressive liberal base.” The same CIS report adds: “The cartels began facilitating the human smuggling business of other Mexicans south over America’s northern border, just as they did all along the southern border.”

Then came the next turn of the screw. Starting in the fall of 2022, pressure at the U.S. southern border squeezed Mexican nationals — and cartel criminals — into the Canadian pipeline. While the Biden administration turned back most Mexicans at the southern border under Title 42, Mexicans saw other nationalities obtaining quick release into the United States, often with parole and work permits. From January to mid-October 2022, 7,698 Mexican asylum seekers took direct flights from Mexico City to Montreal, according to The Canadian Press. The story quoted nonprofit refugee-assistance officials: most flew to Canada because they had learned of Trudeau’s visa-free policy and the availability of financial assistance while claims were processed.

There should be little doubt that cartel operatives using bogus documents exploited this same opening — not only to enter Canada, but to stage southward movements into the United States.

And the Canadian threat picture was never just about migration flows. In their 2021 book The Wolfpack: The Millennial Mobsters Who Brought Chaos and the Cartels to the Canadian Underworld, journalists Peter Edwards and Luis Nájera established that the Sinaloa Cartel had a solid foothold across eastern Canada, with “solid control of cocaine shipments in and out of Canada.” They note the Arellano Félix group’s foothold in western Canada, particularly Vancouver and Alberta, and describe the Zetas as present in Canada “involved with temporary migrant workers.”

Asked by Bensman in 2023 whether Canada’s importance to Mexican organized crime had increased “in recent years,” Nájera answered: “I would say it has increased since criminal cells moved up north to settle and expand operations here. It is also strategic to have groups operating north of the U.S. border, close to key places such as Chicago and New York, and without the scrutiny of the DEA and rival groups.”

Nájera’s observation is the missing piece in Ottawa’s narrative.

The 2016 visa decision did not create cartel networks out of thin air; it accelerated the conditions for an ecosystem that already existed — a fused Mexican supply chain and Canadian “Wolfpack” brokers like disgraced Olympian Ryan Wedding, capable of importing industrial-scale loads of cocaine and meth from Mexico, and fueling industrial-scale fentanyl lab operations in British Columbia and Quebec. When you reduce entry friction in such an environment — against your intelligence service’s written warnings — you should expect measurable increases in risk indicators: more inadmissibility findings, more serious-crime and national-security flags, more cross-border displacement captured in U.S. sectors like Swanton, and the proliferation of organized theft gangs and violent home invasions now terrorizing and outraging Greater Toronto residents.

In 2024, Ottawa partially reversed course: it re-imposed some restrictions on Mexican travellers, but in practice, it fell far short of a full correction.

The answer isn’t denial, spin, or symbolic gestures. It’s measurable control and genuine reform. Ottawa’s 2024 tweak didn’t close the gaps. Canada has not restored the robust 2009 security posture — nor has it begun to repair the damage already inside our gates by pursuing aggressive enforcement and deportations against entrenched cartel operatives.

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump won’t fix security. But they will force change — even over outcries from Mark Carney’s progressive base or the empty political theatrics of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province is now bearing the most visible impacts of destabilization linked to Mexican narco and street-gang infiltration.

Canadian voters, guided by evidence and reason, must demand the right political leadership, corrective policies, and measurable results.