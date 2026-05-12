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Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
3h

Lu’s lawyers maintain that the operation at the center of the case was a service center where overseas Chinese could renew their driver’s licenses during the pandemic. Joke of the year! We have these “service centres” up here in Canada - actually lots of them! They are designed to terrorize, harass, control,

etc. Chinese Canadian citizens that fled communist China brutality, tortures, organ harvesting - by threatening to arrest, kill family still living under communist rule in China.

Canada’s PM Carney approves of these communist spy agencies being in Canada! It helps his goals to reduce the country to a satellite of Beijing!!

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
1h

Oh China what a tangled web you weave! WOW!! Great reporting Sam Cooper, you are an integral part of waking up Canadians to China.

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