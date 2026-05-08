The Bureau

The Bureau

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
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Seems like an open and shut case until you realize where the case is being adjudicated

because the jury is most likely commie libtards who will either set this guy free or not be able to come to a decision just like the Sun case. When a Marxist gets elected to run NYC you also get justice according the same people who elected him to be their leader. Fingers crossed this jury was chosen wisely and we can dent this one outpost for the Chinese secret police. I have to imagine they have another already up and running but this at least sends a message.

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