PEI “Backroom Boys” Shape Policy for PRC Trade Interests, Just Like Quebec’s Power Corp: Clement
Op/Ed: As with Quebec’s Power Corporation, rumored to hand-pick premiers and steer national policy, PEI’s democracy not as it appears
By Garry Clement
OTTAWA — Prince Edward Island has long projected an image of pastoral charm, close-knit communities, and democratic small-town values. Yet behind this bucolic veneer lies an unsettling reality: a tight-knit power elite manipulates political outcomes and public narratives for personal enrichment and geopolitical convenience.
What our investigative team has uncovered in preparation for our upcoming book, Canada Under Siege, is that much like the infamous sway of Power Corporation in Quebec — where corporate titans have long been rumored to hand-pick premiers and shape national policy — PEI’s political machinery is not as democratic as it appears.
These unelected powerbrokers thrive in the shadows, a club of influential "backroom boys," ensuring that elected officials reflect their interests rather than those of the general populace. The consequences are profound, especially when foreign interests — such as those suspected of ties to the People’s Republic of China — enter the picture.
What we found on Canada’s east coast, specifically in PEI, is a striking extension of the networks I first encountered as an RCMP liaison in Hong Kong in the 1990s — findings I later shared and developed in the background alongside my CSIS colleague Michel Juneau-Katsuya in the seminal Sidewinder intelligence report.
Nothing captures the shock of how deeply Beijing’s networks have embedded themselves across Canada — from coast to coast — more vividly than what we uncovered while delving into a peculiar conglomeration of Buddhist groups bearing Chinese Communist Party characteristics.
At the heart of this discussion lies the little-examined Bliss and Wisdom Buddhist Foundation, which has deep financial and ideological ties to the PRC. Despite mounting evidence linking the organization to Beijing’s United Front Work Department — China’s global political influence arm — the issue is consistently downplayed or ignored in provincial discourse.
Why? Because the elite class that manages the political landscape has no incentive to raise alarm bells over what may be seen as lucrative foreign investments. The same hands that select premiers, shape party platforms, and influence policy are often entwined with global capital, including money flowing from Chinese interests.
This pattern mirrors the modus operandi seen in larger provinces like Quebec, where Power Corporation’s influence over political life is legendary. Just as in Quebec, where complex networks of corporate influence quietly determine who leads and what policies rise to prominence, PEI’s democratic processes are steered by a clique of insiders whose loyalty lies more with wealth accumulation than with public service.
Perhaps most insidiously, this power elite sustains itself through economic manipulation. An often-overlooked strategy — quietly embedded in the political philosophy of Canadian liberalism — has been the deliberate expansion of both the middle and wealthy classes. As one insider bluntly stated:
“The extortion of the economy to create an even larger middle class. The Liberals needed to increase the wealthy class to stay in power — they need to create a bigger portion of rich and poor people.”
By artificially inflating sectors of the economy that benefit the politically connected — through construction booms, inflated real estate markets, or foreign capital influx — this elite class ensures the creation of more middle-class and upper-class voters who, feeling economically secure, are less likely to challenge the status quo.
At the same time, the growth of the “working poor” — those who live paycheck to paycheck — cements a dependent class that is easily manipulated by targeted government spending, social assistance, and political messaging.
This engineered inequality is not accidental. It is the bedrock of a political survival strategy that prioritizes the needs of the few over the many, silences critical voices, and ensures that PEI remains fertile ground for external influences like Bliss and Wisdom’s PRC connections.
The end result is a political landscape where true objectivity is impossible. Media, party politics, and even public discourse are subtly yet powerfully conditioned by an elite that has more in common with offshore interests and corporate lobbies than with the people they purport to represent.
In this environment, the PRC’s soft power operations find an easy foothold, masked as cultural exchange or economic opportunity. The unwillingness to scrutinize groups like Bliss and Wisdom stems not from ignorance but from a deliberate suppression of dissent by those who benefit from the status quo.
PEI stands at a crossroads. Will its citizens continue to accept oligarchic control masked as democracy, or will they demand transparency, accountability, and a clear-eyed assessment of foreign influence in their province’s political and economic life?
The stakes are high: what is at risk is not only the integrity of local governance but the sovereignty of Canadian democracy itself.
[Editor’s note: The foundation denies all allegations of ties to China’s influence arms. CBC, which has also reported on the group, recently issued a correction stating that its reporter had erroneously referred to Taiwan as a country China seeks to invade. Taiwanese officials criticized CBC for what they described as bowing to political pressure from Beijing.]
Former senior RCMP officer Garry Clement is author with Dean Baxendale and Michel Juneau Katsuya of the forthcoming book Canada Under Siege. He consults with corporations on anti-money laundering, contributed to the Canadian academic text Dirty Money, and wrote Undercover, In the Shady World of Organized Crime and the RCMP
This is a fabulous article and explains the situation perfectly. I hope this conversation will continue to expose the capital funding that our ‘elite controlled government’ is channeling to our cities via the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Green Fund grants. When the current federal government split the budget in two (operating + capital) it did so in an effort to temporarily hide the growing taxpayer/homeowner obligation to underwrite the financial liabilities that will eventually be exposed. Of course, for this agenda to work, it has been necessary to have partnering ‘elite wannabe’ mayors, councils and bureaucrats in place to roll out both net-zero and linked ‘social justice’ agendas. When mayors, in cities across Canada and many other countries signed on to the Global Covenant of Mayors, primarily in 2014-2015, they committed to policies and reporting requirements that will eventually bankrupt the citizens of the western world. And the majority of citizens are not paying any attention to this at all.
The move to keep a few at the top, a bulge in the middle & most people living on the edge is not unique to PEI, you can see it across Canada.