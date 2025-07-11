The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A A Murray's avatar
A A Murray
4h

This is a fabulous article and explains the situation perfectly. I hope this conversation will continue to expose the capital funding that our ‘elite controlled government’ is channeling to our cities via the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Green Fund grants. When the current federal government split the budget in two (operating + capital) it did so in an effort to temporarily hide the growing taxpayer/homeowner obligation to underwrite the financial liabilities that will eventually be exposed. Of course, for this agenda to work, it has been necessary to have partnering ‘elite wannabe’ mayors, councils and bureaucrats in place to roll out both net-zero and linked ‘social justice’ agendas. When mayors, in cities across Canada and many other countries signed on to the Global Covenant of Mayors, primarily in 2014-2015, they committed to policies and reporting requirements that will eventually bankrupt the citizens of the western world. And the majority of citizens are not paying any attention to this at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JHOC's avatar
JHOC
6h

The move to keep a few at the top, a bulge in the middle & most people living on the edge is not unique to PEI, you can see it across Canada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture