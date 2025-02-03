OTTAWA, Canada — Newly surfaced documents have reignited scrutiny of Project Sidewinder, a 1990s joint investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) into allegations that Chinese state interests, organized crime, and influential corporate figures were converging to reshape Canada’s economic and political landscape. The report singled out Chinese entities now facing intensified scrutiny in Washington, as U.S. officials move to counter Beijing’s expanding influence over critical global infrastructure, including its strategic footholds in international shipping hubs such as the Panama Canal.

An RCMP Chief Superintendent backed a forceful June 1997 Sidewinder draft that named Hong Kong tycoons, among them Li Ka-Shing, and highlighted major shipping and investment companies like Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. and CITIC. Yet CSIS leadership disputed the draft’s conclusions, according to a 1999 review by the Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC). The review also reveals that CSIS destroyed some documentation related to this early version, adopting what the committee denounced as an “overly expansive interpretation” of transitory records.

A leaked copy of that 1997 Sidewinder draft—rejected by CSIS but endorsed by a senior RCMP official—further detailed Li Ka-Shing’s vast holdings in Vancouver, stating that Chinese entrepreneurs owned significant portions of Canada’s large urban centers. It estimated that Li Ka-Shing controlled at least one-sixth to one-third of downtown Vancouver.

One of the most sensitive points in the leaked draft concerns CITIC (China International Trust and Investment Corporation), a major Chinese Communist Party–linked investment arm, and its ties to Power Corporation of Canada. The draft suggested that CITIC had channeled substantial capital into Canada’s real estate, pulp, and energy sectors, while Power Corporation’s long-standing ventures with CITIC and its close relationships in Beijing could provide conduits for Chinese strategic influence.

Critics have long noted former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien’s personal and familial connections to Power Corporation as a possible factor behind the government’s reticence to take decisive action on Sidewinder.

A leaked copy of the June 1997 draft also offered this stark warning:

“One of the important dimensions of the Chinese financial holdings is its ownership over important Canadian real estate. The nerve centre of the Canadian economy is concentrated in three or four large urban centres. Already, a large part of these financial centres are in the hands of Chinese interests. Canada is not the only country where we observe this situation. — The Canadian economy, however, is more vulnerable because of many legislative loop hole (sic) governing finance and the concentration of financial power in the hands of few. The potential of threat also lies in the fact that, at present, a foreign power, China, seems to be in a position to influence the Canadian economy and politics.”

While senior CSIS officials balked at the scope of these allegations, SIRC’s review indicates that at least one RCMP Chief Superintendent considered them valid.

The same leaked draft detailed how Beijing could leverage business ties for espionage:

“The Chinese government also takes advantage of growing business ties between China and Canada to provide cover for intelligence activities. For example, a company owned by a Chinese-Canadian sponsored what was ostensibly a Chinese business delegation to come to Canada. In reality, the ‘delegation’ was comprised of Ministry of State Security officials travelling to Canada to conduct an intelligence operation.”

Such concerns echo the heightened U.S. unease over Chinese state-backed commercial interests, especially in global port infrastructure. Hutchison Whampoa—controlled by Li Ka-Shing—has become a focus of Washington’s scrutiny for its management of key ports in Panama, which U.S. officials fear could serve as strategic footholds for Beijing. On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stark warning, urging Panama to make “immediate changes” to what he called the “influence and control” wielded by China over the Panama Canal. Rubio cautioned that if Panama fails to comply, the United States would take necessary measures to safeguard its rights under a longstanding treaty between the two countries. His statement came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s pledge to “retake the canal” and followed a high-stakes meeting in Panama City between Rubio and Panama’s conservative President Jose Raul Mulino.

Panama joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2017 after severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a move viewed as part of Beijing’s broader geopolitical ambitions. Yet in a possible reversal, Panama is now signaling it will not renew its BRI agreement once it expires.

Much of the impetus for Sidewinder stemmed from the efforts of RCMP officer Garry Clement and immigration officer Brian McAdam, both of whom had served in Hong Kong and reported mounting concerns over Chinese-organized crime and possible infiltration of Canadian institutions. Reflecting on newly disclosed SIRC review records, Clement said he was surprised by the RCMP’s apparent lack of knowledge regarding CSIS’s document destruction.

“The part that caught me by surprise is the RCMP, not knowing that the material was destroyed,” Clement said. “That one kind of threw me for a loop because I was sure they must have known.”

A redacted document from the SIRC review underscores the rift between CSIS and the RCMP over the veracity of Sidewinder’s claims. While one unnamed source told SIRC that portions of the original report were based on conjecture rather than solid evidence, the review states that an RCMP Chief Superintendent stood behind the initial findings.

Additional records obtained by The Bureau from Brian McAdam reveal that the Chrétien government had prepared talking points to preemptively refute any suggestions that the Prime Minister’s Office had influenced CSIS’s handling of the Sidewinder file. A November 1999 document labeled “CSIS STUDY: PROJECT SIDEWINDER” included a scripted parliamentary response denying that the Prime Minister or his office ordered the investigation halted or any files destroyed. It also noted that SIRC’s review was still in progress at the time.

According to the SIRC review, the final version of the Sidewinder report, issued in January 1999, arrived without recommendations and was shared only with top RCMP officials and select government insiders, effectively concluding the probe. Yet the destruction of records linked to the original draft, combined with contradictory positions taken by CSIS and the RCMP, continues to stoke suspicions that credible national security threats may have been downplayed—or intentionally dismissed.

Clement, who spent years investigating Chinese influence operations in Canada, argues that SIRC ultimately suppressed Sidewinder by keeping its most disturbing conclusions hidden. He stressed that the same issues he reported on from Hong Kong—regarding Chinese infiltration at Vancouver’s port—are now mirrored in President Trump’s warnings about Panama, including the involvement of Hong Kong magnates suspected of having ties to Chinese military or criminal networks seeking port access.

Recalling his service as an RCMP liaison officer in Hong Kong in the 1990s, Clement noted that he compiled a lengthy intelligence brief outlining China’s attempts to acquire a port in Vancouver’s Surrey Fraser Docks. He contends that the planned facility would have been controlled by Chinese interests and heavily influenced by Triad-connected groups.

“The bottom line is that here we are, almost 40 years later, still wrestling with an issue first identified in the ’90s—allowing China unfettered access to our ports—and nothing meaningful has been done,” Clement said. He expressed frustration that decades of intelligence warnings had been ignored, warning that Canada’s inaction has left it increasingly vulnerable to tariff threats from the Trump administration.