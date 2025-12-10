The Bureau

James Turner
4h

I wish there was someone in Canada who had the courage or the integrity to take this issue seriously.

The USA is showing us how it's done. We should take this free education and apply it here, in Canada's interest.

2 replies
Halcyon Scion
4hEdited

All covert influence operations like this one start with a fantasy name: "Linda Sun" is not "Linda Sun" but Sun Wen, in Chinese: 孙雯. There never was a "Linda Sun", and neither 孙 nor 雯 would translate to anything like "Linda". Same for her partner "Chris Hu", who really is Hu Xiao, Chinese: 胡骁. Xiao is not "Chris".

In Chinese, their first names are Wen and Xiao, so "Linda" would call her partner Xiao, and "Chris" would call her Wen. "Linda" and "Chris" do not exist, and no doubt their American passports show Sun Wen and Hu Xiao. Both are Chinese patrios, after all. It's for this reason the prosecutors in this case have confiscated their US passports and ordered them not to seek contact with the Chinese consulate for fear they'd try and get Chinese passports with fake Chinese names and flee the country.

The MSS correctly identified a tendency within the US to assume that, if someone is called "Linda Sun" and they appear of Chinese descent, they must be "Chinese-American" or "American-Chinese", and that they just happened to have close or remote Chinese ancestors but that they're as American as you and me, pretty much like Andrew Cuomo might have two parents of Italian descent but nobody would be assuming he's participating in Italian elections or similar.

In reality, Sun Wen assumed the fantasy name "Linda Sun" to feign loyalty to the American flag. Her true loyalty never ceased to be solely to the goals of the CCP, just like she was always Sun Wen.

In that sense, Chinese assets like Sun Wen view a name like "Linda Sun" less like a convencience to American peers and more like a nom de guerre.

1 reply
8 more comments...

