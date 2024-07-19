Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Like Russian Dolls with PRC intel at the core: Untangling front companies common to CCP influence against Trudeau Foundation, Hunter Biden and United Nations leaders

Sam Cooper
Jul 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

The Bureau is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
The Bureau
The Bureau Podcast
Investigative Journalism. Anti-Corruption. Counter-Disinformation. Whistleblowers. Sunlight. Connecting the dots on The Bureau's big stories with Sam Cooper and guests.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Cooper
Recent Episodes
Australian media commentator smeared with false allegations by Chinese intelligence
  Sam Cooper
Exposing Iranian Guard infiltration of Canada and the Islamic Republic's war on Israel
  Sam Cooper
Should the Prime Minister be classified a "witting" beneficiary of PRC support?
  Sam Cooper
Why CSIS believes Beijing is collecting Kompromat on both Houses of Parliament
  Sam Cooper
Why The Pentagon was briefed Canada is a "forward operational hub" for PRC threat networks
  Sam Cooper
Addiction worker estimates 90 percent of "safer supply" drugs resold on black market
  Sam Cooper
Why did CSIS's Director recall intel on a "politically-connected Canadian"?
  Sam Cooper