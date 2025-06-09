The Bureau

Philip S Brooks, CD LL.M
4h

Thanks Sam. Corruption in Canada goes to the top Provincially and Federally with our institutions compromised by DEI and political interference. The recent widely circulated video of senior York Region Police doing Indian dance moves, similar to another video of a Canadian Navy ship doing similarly on deck in port indicates the paucity of strong leadership and the confusion in policy priorities which do not lend to an early solution to our cartel and drug problems. This government needs to fall.

James Schwartz
4h

Funny how it takes Kash to go on the Rogan podcast for anyone to start talking about this or taking it seriously. Canada has big problem up there and it’s rooted deep into its politics. China,Mexican cartels,& Iran are running rampant up there making billions while hundreds of thousands are dying. How long do they think this is going to be allowed? I’ll bet the under for 2 years especially if the dems get squashed in the mid terms.

