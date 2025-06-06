The Bureau

ROBIN DAY
4h

Ottawa's willful blindness to the legal, accounting, banking and political facilitators of organized crime leads me to assume corruption at the highest levels of the Liberal Party and its appointments to the RCMP, bureaucracies and courts and that Canada has become a rogue narco state.

Charles izowsky
2h

Up,until 2 months ago when my wife and I read “wilful blindness” and the bureau, I like almost all Canadians had no idea what is really happening. Thank you Sam.

6 more comments...

