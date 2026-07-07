The Bureau

The Bureau

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Rick Wadsworth's avatar
Rick Wadsworth
7h

How do we end this corruption? This is not democracy

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
6h

As we knew all along, the entire point of buying a majority was to take control of these committees.

The liberals won’t allow these witnesses to be called.

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