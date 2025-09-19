The Bureau

The Bureau

James Schwartz
35m

You’ve been on the money for a long time now Sam. It’s great news that FINALLY it seems investigations are beginning and both countries can now openly blame China. The US has no qualms about pissing off China as Trump has made getting fentanyl out of the country. He has given the FBI and anyone else Carte Blanche to take down anyone involved with it wherever it leads. China has attempted to subvert the US for a long time obviously Canada too but with the US going hardcore Canada can just piggyback where the US’s investigations go and Canada can just claim ignorance is Carney is hellbent on keeping himself in their good graces. There is a new West vs. East going on and it might lead to China being frozen out of the whole block. They can’t survive just trading with Russia and India but that might be the plan.

ROBIN DAY
44m

Given the number of photos showing Trudeau entertaining senior Chinese organized crime figures, was it the Chinese who pushed Trudeau to legalize marijauna?

