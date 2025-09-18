The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
McT's avatar
McT
1h

POTUS and the Republicans wisely set the playing field in motion for an overdue intervention in Canada by first fooling masses among naive Cdn progressive loyalist electorate to vote for this current PM for another Liberal term as a means to an end-point in foreign threat resolve.

It may prove a wise preemptive strategy to put a weak head of state in-place in Canada so that the country would be further rendered distracted, indefensible, powerless, in denial and complacent when that intervention lands on our soil independent of our capacity to mess with US momentum of resolve.

Nothing now stands in POTUS' way to do the hard dirty work of resolve in protecting their nation from multiple unaddressed flourishing threats long on their radar north of stateside. Stay tuned as their focus on their north border vulnerabilities moves to silent covert quick destroy and capture missions along with RICO indictments of multiple compromised Cdn political operatives and senior bureacrats who led Canada to this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
McT's avatar
McT
1h

On Canada's large part in enabling beachheads north of stateside, none of the rampant incompetency, compromised political institutions, or misdirected governance has escaped POTUS & the US administration. Even their former administration interacting with a wise mayor (BC) signalled loud mutual frustration and shared awareness of the nest of multiple organized crime groups cooperating with CCP/PRA espionage undeterred from their beachheads in west coast BC and Toronto established 2-decades ago.

Canada has demonstrated impotence, compromised parties entrusted with political privilege, lacking political will, and a conditioned asleep populace.

Little surprise that small groups of US Blackhawk and Apache helicopters have been seen by BC residents flying low-level over south interior BC at least twice now in August & most recently in September, nor in Pam Bondi's new statements revealing that their north border is now an active focus point.

Do not be surprised if DEA, FBI, CIA, Homeland Security, US Defence special forces and RICO indictment initiatives are tactically operating actively and quietly in a buffer zone north of their border to target known remote wilderness trafficking corridors, production labs in wilderness montane BC, coastal shipping ports and with "eyes-on" the evidently many complicit compromised Cdn political operatives.

The only solution left to correct this entrenched problem in Canada is the demonstrably determined US resolve to protect itself from such threats no matter where they originate or flow from.

Stay the course POTUS and bring on RICO indictments northward Pam Bondi. Informed, alert, genuine Canadian patriots will be grateful for the rescue from incompetency and corrupt wilful blindness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture