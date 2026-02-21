The Bureau

"It is one thing for MPs to reevaluate their convictions and make choices they believe serve their constituents’ interests."

The switch from Conservative to Liberal is such a paradigm shift that I have to assume the floor crosser was not in politics because of their convictions, or financial incentives and/or foreign influence were enough to cause them to abandon them.

Ask yourself, "What would it take to change my vote in the next election?" Now imagine how much more it should take for an MP, with the pressure of all their supporters, to switch their allegiance.

Try stepping out of the political arena for a moment, and examine these floor crossings through a different lens. Look at them as an outsider - say, a non-partisan scientist might look at them - through a lens of clarity and objectivity. That particular lens is never available to a politician. Clarity and/or objectivity are not in their vocabulary. That lens will have, etched in glass, the question: Qui benedictum? Who profits?

The only objective answer is that this is, quite simply, a frontal assault on literal democracy by the self-named Liberal Party, The Liberal Party is telling Canadians - out loud - that your vote in these three constituencies does not count because we have purchased it. And oh yes, we purchased it with your tax dollars. Period, no spin allowed. And, as a corollary, when we seduce one more MP and gain a majority, the entire national election will not count. And that this assault is criminal in its planning and implementation.

This is just one more step in the so-called Liberal Party's relentless plan to achieve their ultimate goal, an Authoritarian Rule, similar to China's . The same system that is so much admired by Trudeau-the Witless.

OYFEyes Canada.

