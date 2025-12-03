The Bureau

'Fish
8h

MAID is an incredibly disgusting program. It takes desperate people with little hope and convinces them to kill themselves. Just like the Taliban does.

1 reply
Louise Westblom
7h

As a former healthcare worker who retired in 2021 I can confirm that this was already happening then. Coworkers would say the dr should talk to them about MAID and I would tell them that was not our job it was up to the patient to bring it up not the drs and nurses. There was no education provided to healthcare workers on how to deal with this only a quick staff meeting to say you can bow out if you don’t agree. I still view this as legalized murder and I couldn’t believe how many coworkers were okay with this. To them it was a justification to deal with society’s eroding morality to end one’s strife. Yet no one offered support to those who participated on how to deal with the emotions of your involvement. It has created in our medical community a hardened type of government funded legalized mass murderers that seem to revel in their immoral justification. What has happened to “at first do no harm!”

1 reply
25 more comments...

