The Bureau

The Bureau

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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
9h

Easy to see what is being “engineered here”.

“Deliberate” ….delays will “convenientl” factored into the case, so the “time line” for the case to be heard……. AND ……. PRESTO…. case dismissed….. and jail cell doors open.

It’s been reported that in Canada defence lawyers “specialize”…. indelay tactics.

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
10h

This judge has me nervous. She seems to be one who will make up her owns laws which could be to the benefit of Wedding. I’d check her bank accounts frequently.

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